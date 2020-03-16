This big data Samsung S20 deal is one of the best around...with a minor catch

Pre-orders have been over for just a few days and already Samsung Galaxy S20 deals seem to be sliding down in price. And for anyone keen on investing on Samsung's new range, one deal is standing tall above the rest.

This contract hits all of the sweet spots. It's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network, it offers a massive 90GB of data and it doesn't even charge you upfront. In fact, the only costs you do have to pay are £43 a month, a surprisingly cheap price for this handset.

Of course, there is a catch. To some it will be an incredibly easy pay off and to others, the end of their interest - this deal lacks 5G. Samsung introduced two versions of this handset, one with 5G and one without.

Apart from this, both handsets are completely identical in every way. So if you are completely uninterested in 5G, this plan will be perfect for you. Want those faster speeds? Maybe consider an upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals or get this same deal for an extra £99 to enable 5G.

This affordable Samsung Galaxy S20 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 90GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 like?

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review