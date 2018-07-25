Think you've got the best tech innovation idea? Then you could win £10,000!

You're here because you love technology, but you know it's got more to offer - if only someone would listen to you. We've all had the idle thoughts on 'wouldn't it be great if this could do that as well?' while in the shower or bored on the commute to work?

We're looking for graduates to bring those ideas out of their heads and turn them into cold hard cash with us. TechRadar and T3, in partnership with Honor, have begun the search for the next great tech innovation that will make our lives easier.

We're looking for ideas from those that graduated no earlier than April 2010, bringing a fresh take on what innovation means and offering some great thoughts that impress our panel of judges.

The amazing thing is this is your chance to fix a problem that you see in the world of technology - whether that be a toy that will get swathes of children learning to code, a smart way to reduce water consumption from the average toilet flush or a cut-price gadget that can do something at scale that used to cost millions.

Heck, even if you've got an idea for a flying bike, we want to hear about it (but only if you can tell us how it would fly, the benefits it would bring the world and why you're passionate about it).

An evening to remember

If we like your idea, we'll invite you down to present to our crack team of judges, explaining why you're ready to change the world with your smart idea - and you'll be invited down to the T3 Awards where the winner will be presented with a first prize of £10,000.

We'll then feature your efforts to bring your idea to life on TechRadar and T3, as you see to change the world with your smart ideas.

Even if you're not selected for the main gong, there are still runners up prizes of £3,000 and £1,500 to be won - so if you've got an idea, let's hear it now!

"The chance to be involved with something so potentially ground-breaking is incredibly exciting to us," says Gareth Beavis, judge and Global EIC for TechRadar. "We're looking for entries from those that live and breathe their passions, with a goal of having a real impact on the world for the better.

"So if you've got an idea that's been idling away at the back of your mind for a while, sit down tonight and sketch out how you think it could happen. You don't need to be an engineering genius - just tell us how you want it to happen, what impact it will have and why you're passionate about it, and you could win the grand prize!"

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, simply CLICK HERE and fill out the form with details of your idea and the benefits you believe it will bring. Your entry should be no longer than 500 words.

When you enter, you will also be asked to confirm that you are either in full time degree-level or higher education, or that you graduated after 1 April 2010.

You must be over 18 to enter.

If your entry is shortlisted, you will later be asked to provide proof of study documentation or proof that you have graduated no earlier than 1 April 2010. This can be official correspondence from UCAS or your university/college that states your name, university, course and whether the course is full time.

Entries will be judged by a panel of judges from T3 and TechRadar. Six shortlisted winners will be invited to attend the T3 awards event in London in September where the winner will be announced.

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES CLOSES 21 AUGUST 2018