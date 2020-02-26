These Vodafone SIM only deals offer 60GB of data from an effective low of £9.50 a month

When you get into the remits of big data, SIM only deals can quickly become an expensive endeavour, leaving you spending a decent chunk of cash each month. But, a recent offer from Mobiles.co.uk is offering a large data plan at an effectively low price.

That effective part is important because while these deals don't necessarily start out cheap, those with some patience can get one of the cheapest SIMs around thanks to a cashback promotion.

The deal looks like this - 60GB of data on the Vodafone network for £20 a month. But then you can choose from two cashback promotions - £126 in cashback by redemption or £90 in the easier form of automatic cashback.

We've listed both options below so you can decide which form of cashback works best for you. Or, further down the page we've picked out the best competing SIM only deals.

These exclusive SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £126 cashback

Out of the two, this is the deal that secures the larger discount. After you take into account the cashback, you're effectively paying just £9.50 a month, making this a bargain for the amount of data you're getting. However, because this is cashback by redemption, you will have to claim it in chunks throughout the contract.

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £90 cashback

The exact same deal just with a small drop in the amount of cashback you're receiving. So why would you want to go for this option instead? The cashback here is automatic so you will receive it without having to do the same level of work as above. After you take that cashback into account, you're effectively paying just £12.50 a month.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There's a few benefits to being in a contract on Vodafone but the most obvious one is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on what phone you use.

What other SIM only deals are available?

Right now, the best SIM only deals seem to be coming from Three and Smarty Mobile. Three has its unlimited data plan for just £18 a month and an excellent cheap option offering 8GB of data for £8.

Smarty Mobile on the other hand finds its best prices with its 50GB data for £15 a month plan and 30GB for £10 a month offers.