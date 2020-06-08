These Vodafone SIM-only deals give you 100GB of data for just £11 per month

For streamers, gamers and anyone who's a productivity machine, a small data plan will be the bane of your life. But hefty price tags on unlimited plans often aren't viable either. Luckily, a new SIM plan offer is here to fix both of those problems.

Right now, Mobiles.co.uk is offering 100GB Vodafone SIMs at the price of £20 per month. While that's good, it's not exceptional - but thanks to some cashback promotions alongside these offers, you can effectively pay just £11 per month.

Mobiles.co.uk is providing two different cashback options. The first and more profitable offer gives you a whopping £216 back. However, this is cashback by redemption, meaning you'll get your money back in five separate payments spread across your two-year contract.

If the hassle of that sounds worse than the pay-off, then there is another option. It drops your cashback down to £90, but you'll get it all in one easy payment. That puts you at an effective bill of £16.25 a month, which is still an exceptional price to pay for that much data.

Find out more about these Vodafone SIM plans below

These excellent SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £216 cashback by redemption

If you're patient, this first plan could save you a massive £216, effectively knocking your monthly payments down to just £11 a month. You do have to pay £20 each month, but in the 7th, 12th, 16th, 20th and 24th months of your contract, Mobiles.co.uk will send you £43.20, adding up to the full £216.

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £90 automatic cashback

Don't like all the work the above offer involves? The other option is to go with automatic cashback. That means you'll get a lot less - £90 total and an effective monthly cost of £16.25 - but all the money will be paid in one go automatically. Plus, that price is still an excellent amount to be paying for 100GB of data.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.

What other SIM only deals are available?

Right now, the best SIM only deals seem to be coming from Three and Smarty Mobile. Three has an unlimited data plan for just £18 a month, and an excellent cheap option offering 8GB of data for £8.

Smarty Mobile on the other hand finds its best prices with a 50GB data for £15 a month plan, and 30GB for £10 a month offers.