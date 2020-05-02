These unlimited data SIM only deals from Voda start at just £15 a month

Calling all HD streamers, social media devotees and general data drainers - if you're at a point of pure frustration with your current plan, unlimited data SIM only deals could be a worthwhile investment for you.
But which one should you go for? While Three has consistently been a strong option, a recent promotion from Mobiles.co.uk has put Vodafone back on the map.
That's because the retailer has taken a host of Vodafone's unlimited data plans and slashed the prices thanks to big cashback bonuses. That puts you in a position to effectively get a limitless Vodafone SIM only plan from just £15 a month.
Obviously that is an exceptionally low price and yes...there is a reason for it. To get down to £15 a month, you do have to accept Vodafone's 2Mb speed capped SIM. Pay a little bit more and your speed cap goes up to 10Mb - some more on top of that and the speed cap disappears entirely.
With a host of potential SIM only deals offering cashback, unlimited data and even free streaming subscriptions, you can compare the best value Vodafone plans below.
Vodafone SIM only deal + cashback:
Vodafone Lite: | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month + £108 cashback by redemption
The cheapest option of the three, you get unlimited data for an effective price of just £15 a month. Before you take into account the cashback, you're paying £24 a month which is still a strong price. However you will be capped at speeds of 2Mb, making streaming and exporting files difficult.
Vodafone Unlimited: | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £28 per month + £132 cashback by redemption
The middle option, here your speeds will be capped at 10Mb which will get you through most activities, only really posing issues when it comes to HD streaming, big file exports, and other major tasks. It costs £28 a month but with the cashback deal, you'll be paying just £17 a month.
Vodafone Max: | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £40 per month + £140 cashback by redemption
There's a lot going on here, but in essence: you're getting an unlimited data plan with no speed caps for £40 a month, £192 in cashback by redemption, and a free subscription to either Sky Sports, Amazon Prime, Spotify or Now TV. That makes this a fair bit cheaper than going direct through Vodafone. Remove the free streaming service and your cost will drop to £33 a month.
How do I claim the Vodafone cashback?
Cashback by redemption isn't as simple as getting a lump sum of money when you buy your SIM, it requires a bit of work - but not that much, considering the chunk of change you stand to receive. In the 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th months of your contract, you'll need to send off your bill online to claim the cashback, with each period entitling you to a £38.40 refund.
