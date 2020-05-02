These unlimited data SIM only deals from Voda start at just £15 a month

Calling all HD streamers, social media devotees and general data drainers - if you're at a point of pure frustration with your current plan, unlimited data SIM only deals could be a worthwhile investment for you.

But which one should you go for? While Three has consistently been a strong option, a recent promotion from Mobiles.co.uk has put Vodafone back on the map.

That's because the retailer has taken a host of Vodafone's unlimited data plans and slashed the prices thanks to big cashback bonuses. That puts you in a position to effectively get a limitless Vodafone SIM only plan from just £15 a month.

Obviously that is an exceptionally low price and yes...there is a reason for it. To get down to £15 a month, you do have to accept Vodafone's 2Mb speed capped SIM. Pay a little bit more and your speed cap goes up to 10Mb - some more on top of that and the speed cap disappears entirely.

With a host of potential SIM only deals offering cashback, unlimited data and even free streaming subscriptions, you can compare the best value Vodafone plans below.

Compare the best Vodafone SIM only deals

Vodafone SIM only deal + cashback:

Vodafone Unlimited: | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £28 per month + £132 cashback by redemption

The middle option, here your speeds will be capped at 10Mb which will get you through most activities, only really posing issues when it comes to HD streaming, big file exports, and other major tasks. It costs £28 a month but with the cashback deal, you'll be paying just £17 a month.

How do I claim the Vodafone cashback?

Cashback by redemption isn't as simple as getting a lump sum of money when you buy your SIM, it requires a bit of work - but not that much, considering the chunk of change you stand to receive. In the 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th months of your contract, you'll need to send off your bill online to claim the cashback, with each period entitling you to a £38.40 refund.