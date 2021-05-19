These two £16 a month SIM only deals are the best options in the UK right now

If you're looking for a new SIM plan that can supply you with plenty of data, two offers - one from Vodafone and one from Three - will be the best way to go right now.

These two SIM only deals, while not the cheapest prices around, are easily some of the best value choices we've seen for a while. The better option out of the two is the Three SIM.

It provides you with completely unlimited data, calls and texts while only charging you £16 a month. That's a 5G-enabled SIM at no extra cost and the cheapest unlimited SIM around.

The other choice from Vodafone costs the same £16 a month but gets you 60GB of data. Where this plan gets the upper-hand on Three is in its cashback promotion, supplying you with £30 in cashback effectively bringing your costs down to £14.33 a month.

These two SIM only deals in full

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Locked in for just one year, this SIM plan from Three grants you completely unlimited calls, texts and data while only charging you £16 a month. While that's not the cheapest SIM out there, it is the overall best value, especially considering it includes 5G at no extra cost!

Vodafone SIM: Mobiles.co.uk | 12-month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £16pm + £30 cashback

This option from Vodafone is a great alternative to the above. It costs the same £16 a month but unlike Three, you'll get some cashback, effectively lowering your monthly cost to £14.33. For that price, you'll get 60GB of data. While that is nowhere near the data you're getting above, it will be plenty for most people.

