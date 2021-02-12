These Three SIM only deals offer 8GB of data for an effective £4 a month

Looking for a new SIM plan on an affordable budget? A recent collection of Three SIM only deals could be the perfect choice, offering low costs, a decent chunk of data and some cashback as well.

These offers come from the retailer Fonehouse, offering two 8GB of data plans on the Three network at a cost of £8 a month. The difference in the two deals is how much cashback you get.

The first option supplies you with £48 in cashback, effectively bringing your costs all the way down to just £4 a month. However, this is a cashback by redemption plan meaning you have to claim your money back in five separate payments.

Alternatively, Fonehouse also has an easier option, offering your cashback in one automatic payment...but you'll only get £10 back this way. We've listed both of these excellent SIM only deals below.

These two Three SIM only deals in full:

Three SIM | 12 months | 8GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month + £48 cashback by redemption

This SIM plan will be perfect for anyone who's on a budget, looking to get a decent bulk of data at a low cost. It costs just £8 a month for 8GB of data. That alone is a pretty affordable SIM, but then Fonehouse also throws in £48 in cashback by redemption, effectively knocking your costs down to £4 a month. However, it's important to note that this cashback will come in five payments spread across your 12 month contract.

View Deal

Three SIM | 12 months | 8GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month + £10 cashback by redemption

Don't like the process of cashback by redemption, having to claim back your money in increments? This deal gets you the same data for the same price. However, you are only getting £10 in cashback instead. This will only bring your bills down to an effective £7.17 a month, but it requires no input from you.View Deal

Three's unlimited data alternative:

Three | 12-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 per month

Double your costs with Three and you can jump all the way up to an unlimited data contract. Yes, there is no cashback and it is a fair bit more expensive, but considering the unlimited data, calls and texts, this is a pretty extraordinary offer - the UK's cheapest unlimited plan in fact.

View Deal

Why go for a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding