These OLED TV deals are slashing prices on one of the best displays on the market

LG OLED TV deals are often some of the most sought after discounts, so the last few weeks have been fruitful for many. However, we're seeing some particularly impressive offers hitting the shelves right now, with some of the lowest prices we've seen yet.

In the US, Amazon is your best bet for finding the best OLED TV deals this week. The 55-inch LG CX has just hit $1,396.99 (was $1,699.99), knocking an extra $3 off the usual $1,399 sales price. Best Buy isn't quite there yet - still offering the display for $1,399.99, but if Amazon's stock runs low, you've got a second option as well.

Over in the UK, AO has the best price going this week. We'd usually see this model on sale for £1,299, but you'll find it available for just £1,288 this week. Considering other retailers have already put their price back up to £1,399, we'd move quickly on this one.

You'll find both of these OLED TV deals just below, with more offers available further down the page as well.

Today's best OLED TV deals

Amazon has the impressive LG CX OLED TV up for just $1,396.99 right now. That's a fantastic price on a 2020 display that will usually run you much closer to $1,500 even on sale. Plus, there's HDMI 2.1 in here, which means you're set up for next-gen gaming as well.

Originally sitting at a lofty £1,699, the 55-inch LG OLED CX has seen its fair share of price drops over the last year. At their cheapest, those offers brought the premium display down to £1,299, however AO has just upped the ante with a £1,288 price tag. We're more used to seeing this model around £1,399, so there's still some significant savings here.

LG's line of OLED TVs continues to be one of the more affordable options for those after premium displays without breaking $2,000 / £2,000. While the larger devices do tend to steer towards those lofty price heights, the 55-inch model has proven itself as the sweet spot between price and quality. The Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor, 3840 x 2160 resolution, Nvidia G-Sync, HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh rate all make for an incredibly high quality package - perfect for cinema level streaming and ultra-fast gaming.

More OLED TV deals

