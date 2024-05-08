Facebook will now let your business create entire ad campaigns using AI

In an effort to give businesses the best tools for success (but more importantly, to keep up with the likes of Google), Meta has unveiled new generative AI features for advertisers on its platforms.

The upgrades, which are set to roll out over the course of this year, will include full image and text generation capabilities.

Besides improving efficiency by automating certain parts of the ad creation process, Meta also says that its GenAI features will help to improve ad performance by offering up more creative variations.

Meta goes all-in on AI ads

The most eye-catching addition will be Meta’s image generation tool, which offers advertisers the ability to generate full image versions inspired by their original ad content. The tool includes text overlay capabilities and a handy image expansion feature to make adjusting the aspect ratio of an image easier.

Meta will also offer a text generation tool, which has become pretty standard in today’s AI landscape. Advertisers can use this to create headlines and primary text variations automatically.

However, Meta is also testing the integration of brand voice and tone in its generated text, pulling inspiration from previous campaign insights and input, which could seriously help to maintain consistency.

The new GenAI tools will be groups together under Advantage+ creative within Ads Manager together with other, existing functionalities.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the same time, the company revealed its commitment to expanding Meta Verified for Business throughout Australia and New Zealand, later expanding to Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru, France and Italy. The Verified subscription will launch on Facebook and Instagram, with WhatsApp also set to get the option soon.

The company promises to have evaluated early feedback from its testing phase and identified key areas that benefit small businesses, hinting at more expansion in the future.

The basic ‘Standard’ plan, at $14.99 per month, includes a verification badge, higher search ranking, impersonation protection, the ability to add links to images and access to customer support. ‘Plus,’ ‘Premium’ and ‘Max’ have also been added, for $44.99, $119.99 and $349.99 per month.

Higher plans include other features, such as links in reels, employee impersonation protection and customized messaging chats. Full details on features and pricing, including post-introductory pricing, are available on Meta’s website.