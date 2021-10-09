These four SIM only deals are dominating this weekend - EE, Three, Voxi and Smarty

Putting aside some time this weekend to track down a new SIM plan for your phone? We're here to speed up that process by gathering together the four essential SIM only deals available right now.

These four offers come from EE, Three, Smarty, and Voxi. Three stands out as the pick for the best overall value. It only costs £16 a month but gets you a completely unlimited data, calls, and texts plan. That's the cheapest unlimited SIM on the market currently.

Alternatively, if you're a fan of EE and its impressive speeds, there is a fantastic offer on an 120GB of data SIM right now, costing just £20 a month - one of the best overall prices we've seen for a while from EE.

For those who want something a bit more flexible, Voxi and Smarty are better options. Both operate on 1-month rolling contracts, with Smart priced at £15 per month for 50GB of data and Voxi at £12 per month for 12GB. While you don't get as much data with Voxi here, you'll score unlimited use of social media and streaming apps as a bonus.

1. Three's excellent unlimited data plan:

Three SIM| 12 month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 a month

For overall value, Three stands out as the best SIM plan on the market right now with this deal. It only costs you £16 a month but for that price you'll get a completely unlimited data, calls, and texts plan. That's the cheapest price out there for unlimited data, plus Three includes 5G at no extra cost.View Deal

2. The best SIM plan from EE:

EE SIM | 24-month contract | 120GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | 5G ready | £20/pm

EE is both the UK's fastest and most popular network and therefore, is going to be the number 1 choice for a SIM plan for a lot of people. With this plan, you'll get 120GB of data while only having to pay £20 a month for it. That makes this EE's best overall value SIM, especially as it is 5G enabled.View Deal

3. Smarty's flexible and cheap SIM:

Smarty SIM | 1-month contract | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

Smarty is always one of the best overall value choices for SIM only and this deal is no exception. Here you're paying just £12 a month - down from £15 - while getting 50GB of data. That's the best amount of data for this price and Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.View Deal

4. Unlimited social media and streaming with Voxi:

Voxi SIM | 1 month rolling | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 per month

Voxi isn't offering the best data cap for the price but what it is offering, is an impressive collection of added incentives. That's because with this plan, on top of the 12GB of data, you'll also get completely unlimited use of both streaming and social media apps. That includes Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and more. Plus, it's 5G enabled - a lot of features for £12 a month!View Deal