These five SIM only deals are the perfect choices to get stuck into this weekend

Who really wants to spend their weekend outside enjoying the Great British summer? The most fun you can have on your days off is trawling through SIM only deals comparisons to find your next plan.

Yeah...obviously that is not true in the slightest but to get you back to your weekend lounging as fast as possible, we've taken the time to pick out the five strongest SIM plans around.

With everything from Three's market-leading unlimited data plan through to bargain 1-month rolling offers, there is a massive range of options available on all of the big name networks.

Find out more below:

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:

1. Unlimited data, calls and minutes with Three:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This really is just the best SIM only deal around right now. It's a 12 month contract, offering unlimited calls, texts and data, and you're only having to pay £18 a month to get it. Somehow, Three has been running this deal for ages and seems like it won't be stopping anytime soon.

View Deal

2. Cheap...so very cheap:

SIM only deal from Three | 12 month contract | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £12 per month

Three back again with another winner. For those who don't want to go all out on an unlimited plan with its pricey monthly costs, this could be the better option. It will only cost you £12 a month but will still reward you with 12GB of data. That will be plenty for most people's data needs especially if you're not streaming much content.

View Deal

3. EE's best offer makes a return:

EE SIM only | 18 months | 80GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE has seen a bit of a resurgence of late, bringing with it some top-notch pricing. Right now, you can get 80GB of data for just £20 a month with EE. That makes this one of the best prices EE has ever offered and it comes with a host of free subscriptions, including the likes of MTV, BritBox, BT Sport and more.

View Deal

4. 1-month flexibility paired with a big data plan:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty, a lesser-known player in the world of SIM only deals, is going strong with this plan. It costs £15 a month and runs on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave whenever you want or stay forever. For that price you're getting a pretty impressive 50GB of data.

View Deal

5. Drop the price with mega cashback