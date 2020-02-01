These five SIM only deals are leading the herd this weekend - EE, iD, Three and more

Yes, you could spend your weekend with your legs kicked up on the sofa, watching six nations action go down and staying up to catch a Super Bowl live stream...or, you could finally track down that new SIM plan you need for your phone and I think we all know which would be more fun.
Yes...the rugby, you're right, however, if you are desperately on the search for a SIM only deal, we have some good news. We've done the hard work so you don't have to waste your time comparing and questioning SIM tariffs.
Below, we've picked out the absolute top five options currently available. There's everything from EE's best pickings through to a 1-month rolling option and even the UK's cheapest SIM plan.
Our top 5 best SIM only deals this weekend:
1. The completely unlimited one
SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month
In our view, your search could start and end here. Three delivered this all time best value SIM only deal on Black Friday and somehow it's still going strong. Bills for under £20 is good, but when you consider that you get unlimited data, calls and texts...it's unreal! We have no idea how much longer this might last, so lap it up if you don't want to miss out.
2. The really, really cheap one
iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 1GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month
Trying to spend less on your phone bills? Then iD has got you covered. Of course, 1GB of data each month won't suit the streaming commuters and social media obsessives of this world, but those £5 a month bills are amazingly tempting if you don't use your phone that much away from Wi-Fi. Or an extra quid a month doubles your data.
3. The one with the fastest 4G speeds
EE SIM only | 18 months | 25GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month
EE recently upped its costs but for the UK's fastest 4G network, this is easily the best plan around. You're getting 25GB of data for £20 a month. Or, if you want a little bit more freedom to stream each month, you can upgrade to EE's 50GB offer for £24 a month instead. Not fussed what network you're on? The Smarty deal below will better suit you for your money.
4. The one that doesn't tie you down
SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month
Smarty is bringing the competition, offering a major 50GB of data for a mere £15 a month. And to make this offer even better, Smarty contracts only last for 1 month meaning you can stay for as long (or little) as you like. A real tempter if you hate the idea of being tied into a long commitment.
5. The one with unlimited social media
SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling |
6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month
This is an excellent price for 8GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1 month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck a long contract. While 8GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, Voxi offers the unlimited use of social media to help balance out that cost.
