These five SIM only deals are leading the herd this weekend - EE, iD, Three and more

Yes, you could spend your weekend with your legs kicked up on the sofa, watching six nations action go down and staying up to catch a Super Bowl live stream...or, you could finally track down that new SIM plan you need for your phone and I think we all know which would be more fun.

Yes...the rugby, you're right, however, if you are desperately on the search for a SIM only deal, we have some good news. We've done the hard work so you don't have to waste your time comparing and questioning SIM tariffs.

Below, we've picked out the absolute top five options currently available. There's everything from EE's best pickings through to a 1-month rolling option and even the UK's cheapest SIM plan.

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this weekend:

1. The completely unlimited one

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

In our view, your search could start and end here. Three delivered this all time best value SIM only deal on Black Friday and somehow it's still going strong. Bills for under £20 is good, but when you consider that you get unlimited data, calls and texts...it's unreal! We have no idea how much longer this might last, so lap it up if you don't want to miss out.

View Deal

2. The really, really cheap one

3. The one with the fastest 4G speeds

EE SIM only | 18 months | 25GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE recently upped its costs but for the UK's fastest 4G network, this is easily the best plan around. You're getting 25GB of data for £20 a month. Or, if you want a little bit more freedom to stream each month, you can upgrade to EE's 50GB offer for £24 a month instead. Not fussed what network you're on? The Smarty deal below will better suit you for your money.

View Deal

4. The one that doesn't tie you down

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty is bringing the competition, offering a major 50GB of data for a mere £15 a month. And to make this offer even better, Smarty contracts only last for 1 month meaning you can stay for as long (or little) as you like. A real tempter if you hate the idea of being tied into a long commitment.

View Deal

5. The one with unlimited social media