These are the five top SIM only deals this weekend: Three, EE, Smarty and more

If you've had it on your to-do list for months to finally get a new SIM plan, make this the weekend you finally invest the time and find the best SIM only deals currently on the market for you.

And while it can normally be a long and arduous affair trying to compare all of the different options, with tabs lining up along your computer, we're here to help try and speed up the process.

Below, we've picked out the top five SIM plans currently available in the UK. With everything from the best EE plan through to the UK's cheapest option and some all-round great pricing, you'll be able to find something that fits what you need.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:

1. Unlimited data, calls and minutes with Three:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This really is just the best SIM only deal around right now. It's a 12-month contract, offering unlimited calls, texts and data and you're only having to pay £18 a month to get it. Somehow, Three has been running this deal for ages and it seems like it won't be stopping anytime soon.

View Deal

2. Cheap...so very cheap:

No limits on your social media usage:

Voxi SIM only | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This offer from Voxi really strives in two places - it's contract length and its secret weapon. You're on a 1-month rolling contract so you can stay as long as you want and leave at any time and with all Voxi contracts, using social media won't eat into your data plan. And if you sign up and invite a friend, you'll both get £15 Amazon vouchers.



View Deal

4. 1-month flexibility paired with a big data plan:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty, a lesser-known player in the world of SIM only deals is going strong with this plan. It costs £15 a month and runs on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave whenever you want or stay forever. For that price you're getting a pretty unbelievable 100GB of data, making this one of the best SIM plans out there.

View Deal

5. Great value plan straight from Vodafone: