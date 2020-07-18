These are the five strongest SIM only deals this week: Three, iD, Smarty and more

There are a lot of fun ways to spend your weekend: have a bbq out in the sun, spend time with your family, or possibly the best pastime... searching for SIM only deals for that new plan you need to get.

Yep, realistically you don't want to be bogged down with SIM plan comparison charts, price match guarantees and all of the other weight of finding your new deal, so we've done the hard work for you.

Below we've picked out the absolute top five SIM only deals currently available in the UK, with options from EE, Three, Vodafone, Smarty and iD Mobile. These range from unlimited data through to absolutely bargain prices.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:

1. Unlimited data, calls and minutes with Three:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This really is just the best SIM only deal around right now. It's a 12 month contract, offering unlimited calls, texts and data, and you're only having to pay £18 a month to get it. Somehow, Three has been running this deal for ages and seems like it won't be stopping anytime soon.

View Deal

2. Cheap...so very cheap:

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £8 per month

This iD SIM is absolutely perfect for anyone who doesn't want to rack up bills with pricey contracts. It will cost you just £8 a month while rewarding you with 10GB of data each month. That makes this easily the best cheap SIM plan around right now.View Deal

3. EE's best offer makes a return:

EE SIM only | 18 months | 80GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE has seen a bit of a resurgence of late, bringing with it some top-notch pricing. Right now, you can get 80GB of data for just £20 a month with EE. That makes this one of the best prices EE has ever offered and comes with a host of free subscriptions to the likes of MTV, BritBox, BT Sport and more.

View Deal

4. 1-month flexibility paired with a big data plan:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty, a lesser-known player in the world of SIM only deals, is going strong with this plan. It costs £15 a month and runs on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave whenever you want or stay forever. For that price you're getting a pretty impressive 50GB of data.

View Deal

5. Drop the price with mega cashback