These are the five leading SIM only deals this weekend: Three, EE, Vodafone and more

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:

1. Unlimited data, calls and minutes with Three:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This really is just the best SIM only deal around right now. It's a 12 month contract, offering unlimited calls, texts and data and you're only having to pay £18 a month to get it. Somehow, Three has been running this deal for ages and seems like it won't be stopping anytime soon.

2. Cheap...so very cheap:

No limits on your social media usage:

Voxi SIM only | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This offer from Voxi really strives in two places - it's contract length and its secret weapon. You're on a 1-month rolling contract so you can stay as long as you want and leave at any time and with all Voxi contracts, using social media won't eat into your data plan.

4. 1-month flexibility paired with a big data plan:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty, a lesser-known player in the world of SIM only deals is going strong with this plan. It costs £15 a month and runs on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave whenever you want or stay forever. For that price you're getting a pretty impressive 50GB of data.

5. Drop the price with mega cashback

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £126 cashback

Out of the two, this is the deal that secures the larger discount. After you take into account the cashback, you're effectively paying just £9.50 a month, making this a bargain for the amount of data you're getting. However, because this is cashback by redemption, you will have to claim it in chunks throughout the contract.

