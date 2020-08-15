These are the five leading SIM only deals this week: Three, iD, EE and more

That time has rolled back around, the time to choose a new SIM only deal. But the question is... which SIM is best for you? With a massive amount of providers and plans now available, it can be hard to find the best picks.
The big four networks - EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone - are always going big on offers and providing some great prices, but now there are is a wide range of MVNOs who can also offer competitive rates.
Luckily, we're here to help narrow down your choices. Below we've picked out the top five SIM only deals currently available, with options from Three, EE, Vodafone and more, so you can find one that works for you.
If you don't find the perfect deal below, our SIM only deals guide compares all of the UK's top options.
- Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide
Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:
1. Unlimited data, calls and minutes with Three:
SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month
This really is just the best SIM only deal around right now. It's a 12 month contract, offering unlimited calls, texts and data - and you're only having to pay £18 a month to get it. Somehow, Three has been running this deal for ages and it seems like it won't be stopping anytime soon.
View Deal
2. A bargain for big data
iD SIM only from Mobiles.co.uk | 1-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £15 a month
Need lots of data? Don't want to pay much to get it? This could be the way to go. With iD, you're currently getting a massive 100GB of data for just £15 a month. No other SIM plan comes close to this at this price point, with the nearest option being Smarty Mobile at 50GB of data for £15 a month.
View Deal
3. EE's best offer makes a return:
SIM only from EE | 18 months | 80GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month
EE is extremely hit or miss with its SIM plans but right now, it is going big with this offer. It costs just £20 a month but rewards you with a pretty impressive 80GB of data. That's plenty to get you through a month's worth of streaming, gaming and more.
View Deal
4. Three has scored the perfect cheap SIM:
SIM only plan from Three | 12 months | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month
Three has been the top performer recently when it comes to cheap SIM plans. With this one, you are paying just £8 a month while scoring 8GB of data. That will be plenty for most people's data needs, giving you enough to do a bit of light gaming, streaming and lots of social media usage.
View Deal
5. Drop the price with mega cashback
SIM only plan from Vodafone | 12 month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month
Don't mind relying on cashback? This deal will land you with 60GB of data on the Vodafone network. While it does cost £20 a month to get, there is £138 in cashback up for grabs which means an effective monthly price of just £8.50.
View Deal