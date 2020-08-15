These are the five leading SIM only deals this week: Three, iD, EE and more

That time has rolled back around, the time to choose a new SIM only deal. But the question is... which SIM is best for you? With a massive amount of providers and plans now available, it can be hard to find the best picks.

The big four networks - EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone - are always going big on offers and providing some great prices, but now there are is a wide range of MVNOs who can also offer competitive rates.

Luckily, we're here to help narrow down your choices. Below we've picked out the top five SIM only deals currently available, with options from Three, EE, Vodafone and more, so you can find one that works for you.

If you don't find the perfect deal below, our SIM only deals guide compares all of the UK's top options.

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:

1. Unlimited data, calls and minutes with Three:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This really is just the best SIM only deal around right now. It's a 12 month contract, offering unlimited calls, texts and data - and you're only having to pay £18 a month to get it. Somehow, Three has been running this deal for ages and it seems like it won't be stopping anytime soon.

2. A bargain for big data

3. EE's best offer makes a return:

SIM only from EE | 18 months | 80GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE is extremely hit or miss with its SIM plans but right now, it is going big with this offer. It costs just £20 a month but rewards you with a pretty impressive 80GB of data. That's plenty to get you through a month's worth of streaming, gaming and more.

4. Three has scored the perfect cheap SIM:

SIM only plan from Three | 12 months | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

Three has been the top performer recently when it comes to cheap SIM plans. With this one, you are paying just £8 a month while scoring 8GB of data. That will be plenty for most people's data needs, giving you enough to do a bit of light gaming, streaming and lots of social media usage.

5. Drop the price with mega cashback