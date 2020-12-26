These are the five best SIM only deals in the Boxing Day sales - Three, EE and more

Boxing Day is here and while you'll be ready to fill up on left-over mince pies, dose off into a turkey nap and binge-watch seasonal TV, there's one thing to do first - search the Boxing Day sales for a new SIM plan.

Whether you got a new phone over Christmas or have just had it down on your to do list to scan through SIM only deals for a while, the Boxing Day sales are a great time to get one.

All of the major networks are offering discounts across a variety of their SIMs, allowing you to cop a major discount on EE, Three, Vodafone and a lot of lesser-known brands too.

Below we've picked out the five best choices including the cheapest ever unlimited data SIM only deals, the best option from EE, a cashback bargain on Vodafone and other top choices.

1. Three's unlimited data SIM bargain:

The best SIM plan around Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

This deal appeared over Black Friday and is still dominating the market. It costs just £16 a month while supplying a completely unlimited data, calls and texts cap. That's the cheapest 5G unlimited SIM on the market and the lowest Three has ever gone. Or you can get the same contract for £1 less with Smarty, if you don't mind sacrificing 5G access.

2. An effectively cheaper SIM from Vodafone:

3. The best EE SIM plan this Boxing Day:

4. Super cheap SIMs with Lebara

SIM only deal from Lebara | 1-month contract | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | £2.50 a month for first 3 months, then £5 a month

This Boxing Day deal from Lebara is the cheapest SIM plan on the market right now. For the first 3 months of your contract you'll be paying just £2.50 a month. After that, the price goes up to £5 which is still one of the cheapest prices around. That gets you 2GB of data on a 1-month rolling contract.

5. flexible and cheap SIM plans with Smarty:

SIM only deal from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Like the Lebara deal above, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts across all of its plans. This means you can leave at any time, using it as a long term option or a quick stop-off. This deal in particular offers you 30GB of data while only charging £10 a month for it. That's the best amount of data you'll be able to get for a price as low as that.

