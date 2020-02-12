These are the five best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals that we've seen so far

Samsung's latest iteration of the hugely popular Galaxy S series is finally here. But for anyone who has seen the Samsung Galaxy S20 with its high-end specs and sleek design, you will have likely also seen that it doesn't exactly come cheap.
So with that in mind, if this is the handset you've now got your eyes set on, you'll find want to find the absolute best prices. Luckily, we've been devoted to scouring all of the Samsung Galaxy S20 deals currently available to pre-order and we've picked out the five best options.
And for those who won't be settling for the smallest of the three handsets, we've found top options on both the S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, both complete with free headphones.
You can find all of these Samsung phone deals below. And if you find that you're still not able to stomach the pre-order pricing, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is currently available.
1. Our top pick for the Galaxy S20 so far:
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £49 upfront | 90GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm
Whether its the massive amount of data on offer or the low overall cost, this Samsung Galaxy S20 deal currently stands out as our favourite. It costs £49 upfront and £49 a month which lands you a whopping 90GB of data.
2. The best Galaxy S20 on EE:
Samsung Galaxy S20 : at Affordable Mobiles | £69 upfront | 125GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm
It's EE, the most popular network around so we imagine this will be the first deal many gravitate to. It offers a whopping 125GB of data at a price of £48 a month and £69 upfront. That puts this well into the top positions for best prices around right now, especially considering that massive data cap.
3. Dropping the monthly bills lower:
Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £165 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm
Want lower monthly bills? This contract helps out with that. You're paying just £39 a month and an upfront cost of £165 (with the code 10OFF). However, to get one of the cheapest S20 deals around, you are having to get the 4G version instead of the 5G enabled versions.
4. The best deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £89 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £59 per month + free Galaxy Buds
The base Galaxy S20 not enough for you? The step up to the Plus is a logical one for many. It's not as dauntingly expensive as the Ultra but it gets a strong upgrade from the S20. The best offer around by far is this EE deal getting you 60GB of data for £59 a month.
5. Go all out on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £99.99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £75 a month + free Galaxy Buds
Is this contract cheap? It's not even logical in pricing. But here's the thing about the S20 Ultra - if you're going for this handset, there will be no cheap deals. It starts at £1199 SIM-free so you might as well go all out and show off with the most decked-out contract imaginable. Considering you're getting unlimited data here, it's amazing that this is actually a pretty average price on the Ultra.
