These are the five best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals that we've seen so far

Samsung's latest iteration of the hugely popular Galaxy S series is finally here. But for anyone who has seen the Samsung Galaxy S20 with its high-end specs and sleek design, you will have likely also seen that it doesn't exactly come cheap.

So with that in mind, if this is the handset you've now got your eyes set on, you'll find want to find the absolute best prices. Luckily, we've been devoted to scouring all of the Samsung Galaxy S20 deals currently available to pre-order and we've picked out the five best options.

And for those who won't be settling for the smallest of the three handsets, we've found top options on both the S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, both complete with free headphones.

You can find all of these Samsung phone deals below. And if you find that you're still not able to stomach the pre-order pricing, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is currently available.

Don't see anything you like? Check out the competition with our iPhone deals guide

1. Our top pick for the Galaxy S20 so far:

2. The best Galaxy S20 on EE:

Samsung Galaxy S20 : at Affordable Mobiles | £69 upfront | 125GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

It's EE, the most popular network around so we imagine this will be the first deal many gravitate to. It offers a whopping 125GB of data at a price of £48 a month and £69 upfront. That puts this well into the top positions for best prices around right now, especially considering that massive data cap.



View Deal

3. Dropping the monthly bills lower:

4. The best deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

5. Go all out on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: