These are the five best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals ahead of the S20 launch tonight

Counting down the hours until the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch? While we know we're going to be witnessing one of the best smartphones of 2020 tonight, we are fully aware that this also means an eye-watering price tag to match.
But in the midst of flagship phones, wallet-emptying price tags and phones we are dangerously considering forking out the cash for, there is a silver lining. In the run up to new launches, older devices always come down in price.
In this instance, that means now is a great time to buy Samsung Galaxy S10 deals with a number of contracts hitting some great price points (especially in comparison to what Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are likely to cost!)
With this in mind, we've picked out the five best Samsung phone deals from the 2019 Galaxy S collection and listed them for you down below.
1. Cheap monthly bills:
Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £140 upfront (with 10OFF) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm
Looking to keep the monthly bills low? This contract snaps your monthly costs down to just £23 while only boosting your upfront spend to £140 (with our code 10OFF). That price secures you 4GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.
2. Big data plan, low costs on the S10:
Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
Normally we would recommend one of Three's unlimited plans if you were going for big data, but this 100GB offer feels impossible to say no to. Costing £35 a month with not a huge amount upfront, this comes at a great price - smashing the likely prices of the S20.View Deal
3. The best Galaxy S10 on EE:
Samsung Galaxy S10 : at Fonehouse | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm
The above EE option might have some stellar monthly bills but this one feels like the best EE contract around. It costs £33 a month, with nothing to spend upfront. For that money you're getting 30GB of data with EE's impressive 4G speeds. An overall worthwhile investment.
4. Unlimited data with the Galaxy S10:
Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | minutes and texts | £43 per month
The most important part of this deal is its data cap - unlimited. And that's truly unlimited, no speed caps and all. However, that lack of caps does come at a price, £43 a month to be exact! If you're looking to go all out on your new contract, this is the way to do it.
5. Go big with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £41pm
As the biggest and most powerful option from Samsung's most recent trio, this feels like the closest alternative to the soon-to-be-here S20 range. And luckily it seems to be at its best right now. This deal beats everything due to a few factors - the lack of upfront costs, EE and its superfast speed, big data plan and most importantly, its 512GB of storage for the price of 128.
