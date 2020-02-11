These are the five best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals ahead of the S20 launch tonight

Counting down the hours until the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch? While we know we're going to be witnessing one of the best smartphones of 2020 tonight, we are fully aware that this also means an eye-watering price tag to match.

But in the midst of flagship phones, wallet-emptying price tags and phones we are dangerously considering forking out the cash for, there is a silver lining. In the run up to new launches, older devices always come down in price.

In this instance, that means now is a great time to buy Samsung Galaxy S10 deals with a number of contracts hitting some great price points (especially in comparison to what Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are likely to cost!)

With this in mind, we've picked out the five best Samsung phone deals from the 2019 Galaxy S collection and listed them for you down below.

1. Cheap monthly bills:

2. Big data plan, low costs on the S10:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

Normally we would recommend one of Three's unlimited plans if you were going for big data, but this 100GB offer feels impossible to say no to. Costing £35 a month with not a huge amount upfront, this comes at a great price - smashing the likely prices of the S20.View Deal

3. The best Galaxy S10 on EE:

Samsung Galaxy S10 : at Fonehouse | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

The above EE option might have some stellar monthly bills but this one feels like the best EE contract around. It costs £33 a month, with nothing to spend upfront. For that money you're getting 30GB of data with EE's impressive 4G speeds. An overall worthwhile investment.

4. Unlimited data with the Galaxy S10:

5. Go big with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: