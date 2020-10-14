The superb Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera has just hit its lowest ever price

Our favorite mirrorless camera for beginners, the Fujifilm X-T200, has fallen to its lowest ever price in the Amazon's Prime Day deals, making it a real bargain for anyone who's looking to take a step up from smartphone photography.

With its 27% price slash for Prime Day, you can now get the Fujifilm X-T200 with its XC15-45mm kit lens for only £549. Considering this APS-C camera's talents, that is excellent value that's hard to beat. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The X-T200's charmingly retro looks are deceiving, because inside it packs an excellent 24.2MP APS-C sensor that produces some of the best photos you can find from a camera at this price.

You also get a 2.36-million dot electronic viewfinder, which is a feature that's normally missing from entry-level cameras, and makes it much easier to frame shots in bright conditions. Fortunately, the deal is also available for all three colour variants of the X-T200, too, so you can pick the one that catches your eye.

Fujifilm X-T200 with XC15-45mm lens: £749 £549 at Amazon

This beginner-friendly mirrorless camera has hit its lowest price for Amazon Prime Day in this XC15-45mm kit lens bundle. The X-T200 combines excellent image quality from its 24.2MP sensor with a sharp 3.5-inch rear touchscreen and an attractive retro design.

Along with its signature dials, one of the features that makes the X-T200 so intuitive for beginners is its sharp, 3.5-inch touchscreen.

Thanks to excellent face-detection autofocus and solid subject-tracking, you can also focus on your composition, safe in the knowledge that it'll be nailing your focus, whether you're shooting stills or 4K/30p video.

