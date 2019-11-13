The SIM only deal dominating the Black Friday market - 45GB for just £15 a month

Getting into the spirit of Black Friday, one SIM only provider has gone big with its latest offer, not doubling or tripling or even quadrupling the data cap but instead 'supercharging' the data.

Obviously, supercharged data is hard to quantify so let us do it for you. For the price of just £15 a month you're getting a pretty hefty 45GB of data, blowing everything else out of the water in this price range.

And, to add to the reasons this SIM only deal has us won over - it operates on a 1-month rolling contract. That means you can stay for 1 month, 3 months, two years - you get the drill.

Another reason? Smarty's USP is that it actually gives you money back for unused data up to 8GB. So if your monthly usage ever falls below 7GB in one period, Smarty will give you £1.25 back towards your next bill for each GB of unused data.

Yes, we're gushing about this offer (and, frankly, rightfully so), but if you're still unsure about Smarty or just want to see the competition, then a quick peek at our SIM only deals guide will show you what else is out there with prices starting at a mere £4 per month.

Smarty's supercharged SIM only deal:

Large SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 8GB 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This plan from Smarty has a lot to offer so let us break it down for you. Firstly, with 45GB data you can stream and social pretty much all day without worrying about running out of data. That cap will go a long way! Secondly, you're only paying £15 each month, and that's before you consider the credit you may get back for unused data. Finally, with a 1-month rolling contract, you can stay for as long as you want or leave at any time.

View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 45GB of data across your bargain Black Friday laptop, tablet or even console to your phone and make full use of all of that data.