The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro just took an incredible discount to lowest price ever

They may have only released in January, but Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals are already slashing prices down to record lows this weekend. Laptops Direct has a stunning £70 discount on the latest true wireless earbuds from Samsung, offering up a market-leading £149 price tag right now.

That's all the way down from a £219 RRP, a launch price that many retailers haven't strayed too far from in the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's two months on the shelves. We don't know how long this offer can hold out, though, so if you've had your eye on these ANC buds, we wouldn't sleep too long on this offer.

If that £149 price tag is still looking a little pricey you can save even more cash with older Samsung Galaxy Buds deals this weekend as well, with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live coming in at £86.52 (was £179) - the cheapest price yet.

Laptops Direct has a record low price on the recently released Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. A £70 saving on the latest true wireless earbuds from Samsung is an astonishing price cut, offering up a sales price £50 cheaper than others we've seen so far.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer extra waterproofing and intelligent ANC that will allow you to tailor the amount of sound filtered from your listening experience depending on your environment. The Voice Detect feature will also automatically switch from active noise cancellation to ambient sound when it hears you speaking. Sound quality has also been improved with an 11mm woofer for the lows and a 6.5mm tweeter for a smoother, cleaner treble as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were the second generation of true wireless headphones from Samsung, offering up excellent sound quality. However, you're dropping the active noise cancellation, speaker capacity, and water resistance of the newer models here.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, so if you're a fan of the redesign there's never been a better time to grab a steal. The previous generation drops the 6.5mm tweeter found in the Pros, but has a larger 12mm speaker instead. You're still getting active noise cancelling here, but without the fancy Voice Detect and environment features.

