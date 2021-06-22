The Oculus Quest 2 Prime Day deal ain't huge – but it matches the lowest-ever price

If you're on the hunt for good gaming discounts in the Prime Day deals, you might've discovered that the savings are only moderately exciting. Sure, there's a few discounts on Ubisoft games, and some of the Nintendo Switch bundles are worth a look – but considering Amazon US dropped the price of PS5 games by $20, the UK hasn't had anything nearly as cool.

It's not a total disaster. If you're on the hunt for an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, Amazon has the 64GB model at £279, which is £20 off the retail price. That's not an enormous discount, but it matches the few previous price drops we've seen on the Quest 2 on Amazon UK (it's technically 99p less). Considering this headset was selling out late last year, it's nice to see a few pounds sliced off the price.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for an Oculus Quest 2 price comparison where you are.)

Here's the deal:

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): £279 at Amazon

The all-in-one VR headset from Oculus takes a rare discount from Amazon for Prime Day. This deal isn't a massive discount, but it matches the all-time low we've seen on the Quest 2 at Amazon, and represents a great way into VR for the majority of people. View Deal

This is a great starting point for anyone who's interested in VR – if you're unfamiliar, you don't need any additional hardware to get set up. You can just start loading it up with games from the Oculus Store out of the box.

Check out our list of the best VR games if you decide to take the plunge. You'll find everything from Star Wars games to bespoke experiences from major studios on there – there's no shortage of software to check out these days.

Not in the UK? Below, you'll find a quick price comparison between retailers where you are.

