Friends Reunion episode gets UK release date on Sky and Now

The much-anticipated Friends: The Reunion, which will stream on HBO Max in the US, now has a confirmed UK release date. The show will air on Sky One on May 27 – the same day it releases in the US – at 8pm BST. You'll also be able to stream it on Sky or Now from 8.02am that morning, making it a simultaneous release.

In case you've not heard about this yet, the one-off special reunited all six of the original cast members, and a host of special guests, in a documentary of sorts. Here's Sky's confirmation that it's nabbed the rights:

The One Where… we bring you Friends: The ReunionSky One, May 27, 8pm. pic.twitter.com/0FVh64wr9LMay 21, 2021 See more

As well as stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, a heap of guest stars will be joining them. They include Reese Witherspoon, Maggie Wheeler, Elliott Gould, Tom Selleck and James Michael Tyler, who all guest-starred in the show. Loads of other people who didn't appear in the show, like David Beckham and Kit Harington, are also involved.

The whole thing will be hosted by James Corden.

Friends is a big deal in the UK

Other than maybe The Simpsons, it feels like no American import has had the cultural impact in the UK that Friends did. It makes sense, then, that someone gets to capitalise on the hype around this reunion.

If anything, it's a surprise this didn't end up on Channel 4 – which historically is synonymous with Friends in the UK. Right now, though, the entire series is available to stream on-demand via Netflix, which is no doubt lucrative for the streaming service.

Finally, we'll get to find out if Rachel and Ross really were on a break or not – assuming you still care.