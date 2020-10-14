The best Prime Day deals for working from home: office chairs, laptops, and more

Gone is your office, replaced by a kitchen counter and a commute that takes a whole 30 seconds to get you from the bed...all the way downstairs. If, like us, you've been looking for some Prime Day deals for working from home, you've found them.

On this page, we've rounded up the best Prime Day deals for upgrading your home office. You'll need to be quick - Amazon Prime Day is now into its final stretch - but if you move fast, there's still time to perfect your working from home set-up.

Exactly what you'll need for your home office depends on how much of a set-up you're looking to create, and how much you're willing to spend. For some, that will just mean a new standard mouse and keyboard; for others, monitors, HDMI cables, a chair, landline phones and other pieces of tech will be necessary.

Whatever level of office you're looking to recreate while working from home, we've picked out the best Amazon Prime Day office deals and listed them below for you to compare.

Prime Day deals for working from home: monitors

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch monitor: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

This LG monitor has a substantial discount right now. It's a 4K UHD 27-inch display, which is HDR10 compatible. It will be a great monitor not just for working from home, but also for gaming and watching movies. View Deal

HP T3M72AA monitor: $149.99 $101.99 at Amazon

If you just want a cheap monitor for your working from home set-up, this HP display feels like the best way to go. It's HP's thinnest LCD display to date, but manages to cram in a 21.5-inch full HD 1080P display, a bezel-less frame and a host of customisable features - and with this Prime Day deal it's even cheaper than usual.

View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor: $1,199 $849.15 at Amazon

Yes, this isn't cheap, but it's a multi-purpose monitor that's aimed at a specific audience. If you're a big gamer or like to watch films on your monitor, this could be a great choice. At 34-inches, this curved display can transition perfectly from spreadsheets to gaming. It has a 120HZ refresh rate, IPS Nano color technology and WQHD resolution.View Deal

Prime Day deals for working from home: laptops

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop (2020): $669 $589 at Amazon

The latest Asus VivoBook model is seeing an $80 price cut at Amazon this week - an excellent saving on a mid-range laptop with some decent specs. You'll find a 10th generation 3.4GHz i3 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD inside.

View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon

It may be small, but this super portable Razer Blade Stealth packs a serious punch. You're picking up a 10th generation i7 processor inside, with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q graphics. All of that sits in an aluminium chassis with full Chroma RGB and a 120Hz display.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15: $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon.com

It's not every day that you can get a high-performance gaming laptop for around $2,000, but you're in luck. Amazon has the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,999.99. The Blade 15 comes with an Intel i7-10875H 8-core CPU, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for high performance working from home and gaming.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: $2,399 $2,079 at Amazon

Save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon this week - an excellent price drop that brings the final cost down to its lowest ever. You're getting a powerful i7 processor inside, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Prime Day deals for working from home: keyboards and mice

VicTsing Wireless keyboard and Mouse: $22.99 $15.63 at Amazon

This combo offer from VicTsing will be great if you're looking to get both a mouse and keyboard at a low price. Both are wirelessly connected to your computer. It comes with a power indicator, a long battery life and some quiet clicking on the keyboard - all features we would expect on a more expensive piece of kit. View Deal

Dell MS5120W Mouse: $39.99 $26.99 at Amazon

If you just need a new mouse, this option from Dell could be the perfect choice. While it keeps a simple design, it has a lot of function. It offers a Bluetooth connection with a long battery life of up to 36 months. It also has shortcut buttons and software you can install to edit features.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Chroma Keyboard: $59.99 $45.99 at Amazon

While not everyone is going to want a keyboard covered in rainbow lights, for some this could be the perfect office keyboard, especially if you game in your spare time. Not only is it a high quality keyboard with a soft cushioned touch, but it also offers a spill-resistant design - perfect to fight against your morning coffees.View Deal

Prime Day deals for working from home: office chairs

AmazonBasics Leather Office Chair: $75.32 $58.39 at Amazon

If you need a new chair but don't have the money to go all out on a new option, this Amazon Basics option could suit you well. It keeps things simple with a basic leather design but it will be a sturdy option and is BIFMA approved (an association for office furniture).View Deal

ProGrid High Back Managers Chair: $189 $141.69 at Amazon

If you've got some money to go a bit further on a chair, this ProGrid Managers chair will be the better choice. It has a higher back with lumbar support, height adjustment, the ability to fully swivel 360 degrees and more. In essence, this is going to get you pretty close to a real office chair.View Deal

