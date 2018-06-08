The best bits of gaming gear from Computex 2018

We have seen a crazy two screen laptop prototype from Asus, MSI announce a fancy business-class laptop, and PC cases that aim to all but eliminate any noise from your tower from the largest computing conference on the globe, Computex 2018.

The annual event held in Taipei, Taiwan is nearly over, but that isn’t stopping us, nor should it stop you, from checking out all of the goodies announced and shown off on the event floor.

As far as gaming gear is concerned, we looked high and low to try and find the best Computex 2018 had to offer. From gaming keyboards to software to portable SSDs, we saw it all.

Without further ado, here are the 9 best pieces of kit we found.