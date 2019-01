Even at a jaunty angle this picture isn't all that exciting

Hurrah! YouView has announced that the Android version of its app has now launched for Android

The remote-record app is now available for all the usual suspects (iOS and Android) and offers up programme listings.

You can connect up to five devices to your YouView box.

More blips!

Now you're not waiting for YouView apps to arrive - you have time to heck out even more of our news blips.