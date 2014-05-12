Virgin Media lands full line up of Sky HD channels in a blow against BT Sport

The war against BT is heating up

Sky and Virgin have struck a tasty five-year deal that will see Virgin Media land every Sky HD channel available.

On top of existing Sky channels, Virgin Media subscribers will now also get Sky F1 HD, Sky Sports 3 HD, Sky Sports 4 HD, Sky Sports News HD and Sky News HD, thanks to the extended deal.

They'll be coming in at no extra cost to existing Virgin subscribers who already take out the Sky Premium HD bundle, which costs an extra £7 per month.

Fight! Fight! Fight!

Virgin is also making no secret of its intentions to attack BT when it comes to sports, highlighting that Sky customers need a separate BT subscription to get BT Sport, while BT customers are unable to get many of the Sky Sports channels.

On top of that, Virgin customers will be able to enjoy Sky Sports and Sky Movies via the dedicated apps, also starting this summer.