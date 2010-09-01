Sony bringing Qriocity VOD and cloud music to UK

Sony has officially expanded its Online Services platform Qriocity to the UK – with a Video on Demand service unveiled, music on demand arriving by year's end and more services like gaming, applications and ebooks all to follow 'over time'.

Qriocity aims to bring the company's connected devices together and "allow consumers to enjoy high quality entertainment across multiple devices".

Sony is showing its Video On Demand powered by Qriocity at IFA, as the first part of the platform and it will be available in the UK along with other key European countries.

Wealth of studios

"With Video On Demand powered by Qriocity, customers can choose from hundreds of box office hits from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc (MGM), NBC Universal International Television Distribution, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros Digital Distribution, as well as popular content from top local studios," explains Sony.

"Many movies are available in High Definition (HD) as well as Standard Definition (SD), and all can be rented at the touch of a button on Sony's 2010 models of network-enabled Bravia TVs and Blu-ray disc players, and Blu-ray Home Theatre systems.

Video On Demand powered by Qriocity has been available in the US since April 2010, but is now to be followed by Music Unlimited powered by Qriocity.

Music Unlimited

Music Unlimited powered by Qriocity is a new cloud-based service, offering access to millions of songs.

The service will initially be available through Sony's 2010 range of network-enabled devices and the increasingly impressive PlayStation 3, and will then be rolled out to portable devices.

Details of the service plan and cost will be announced at a later date.