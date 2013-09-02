Samsung to string up three 98-inch 4K TVs at IFA 2013

It looks like Samsung is a little obsessed with extremely large 4K TVs as it prepares to show off a 98-inch Ultra HD (UHD) TV at IFA 2013 in Berlin this week.

It is so big that it comes with another abbreviation - large format display (LFD) – and will need to be installed vertically for it to be viewed safely, but only because Samsung will be stringing up three of them side-by-side to create a gargantuan 171-inch high-resolution 4K display.

The company announced that it will also, however, be revealing its first and more useful 31.5-inch UHD monitor, which will support a number of calibration options and 8.3 million pixels.

Ultra revolution

While the 31.5-inch UHD monitor could very well end up on store shelves either later this year or next year, it seems unlikely that the 98-inch display will be produced by Samsung as its size alone makes it unrealistic for a living room.

Samsung has already played around with behemoth 110-inch and 95-inch UHD displays back at CES earlier this year, but the manufacturing giant ended up only producing the slightly more modest 85-inch UHD Samsung S9 (£34,999, US$39,99, about AUD$44,741).

It also has 55-inch and 65-inch UHD models for sale in South Korea, and though Samsung has these two listed for other regions, they are not yet available everywhere.

In any case, it looks like UHD TV production is not going to slow down this year, and we predict that there will be many UHD displays looming over IFA 2013 visitors.

