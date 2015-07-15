New users are flocking to Netflix thanks to its original shows

Netflix is crediting its slew of original shows for reaching a record 3.3 million new subscribers in the second quarter of this year, compared to 1.7 million new subscribers in the first quarter.

Of course, this might also be due to Netflix officially launching in Australia and New Zealand in late March, but Netflix says its original programming has made the streaming service a stronger contender.

"We believe the higher than anticipated level of acquisition was fueled by the growing strength of our original programming slate, which in Q2 included the first seasons of Marvel's Daredevil, Sense8, Dragons: Race to the Edge and Grace and Frankie, as well as Season 3 of Orange is the New Black," it said in a letter to shareholders.

Overall, Netflix added 0.9 million new subscribers in the US and signed on 2.4 million new members internationally.

Going global

Netflix has plans to expand to Japan, Spain, Italy and Portugal by the end of the year as well. The video-streaming giant will be looking towards China and other countries next year.

Netflix is also launching its first non-English original, Club de Cuervos, next month.

With Netflix crediting its original programming as the reason for its increased user base, it should come as no surprise that it will be increasing spending (up to about US$5 million by 2016) on original content.

"This includes not only series, documentaries and stand-up but also original feature films," Netflix said.

Its film line up includes Beasts of No Nation, which is set to land on Netflix and in cinemas this October, and a Brad Pitt-led flick called War Machine, due next year.