Apple iTV sets 'to launch in 2012 with premium price tag'

Sorry Ive - the Apple TV look has already been taken by Hannspree

One of the world's most trusted analysts, Gene Munster, has re-ignited rumours that Apple is ready to take on the home entertainment world with its own television set.

There's been years of speculation that Apple has wanted to get into television properly. In fact, in Jobs' biography, author Walter Isaacson said that Jobs had "finally cracked" the user interface for an Apple iTV which would seamlessly sync up with iCloud.

Apple has already dipped its toes into this sector with Apple TV but now the tech company reportedly wants to start creating panels in 2012 which will have a premium price tag.

Munster, who works for Piper Jaffray, was speaking at the Ignition: Future of Media conference and revealed that Apple was looking to create a total home entertainment package contained within the television set – so no plugging in of set-top boxes to get access to premium content.

This backs up news that the software engineer who worked on iTunes is busy creating a television for Apple.

Apple iTV

As for the price, well the reason it is set to be premium (Munster believes it will be twice the market price of current TVs) is because the televisions will be portals for all of Apple's existing content – including iCloud, iTunes and the like.

When it comes to controlling the TV, Munster reckons that Siri may be involved – but we reckon you are more likely to use your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch as a remote for the television.

As for sizes, Munster believes that a range of sizes will be available, so that Apple can bring in the younger crowd that won't be able to afford a big-screen television.

The home entertainment market at the moment is bursting to the seams with connected televisions which offer web content and apps on the big screen, so Apple will be fighting in what is an already crowded marketplace.

But, then again, that didn't exactly stop the company from breaking into the smartphone market and it's done a pretty good job so far.

Rumours about Apple's assault have been around for years but Munster is an analyst in the know – so we are pegging this one as Quite Likely.

Via the Telegraph