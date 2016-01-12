2016: The Golden Age of TV Tech

You might be feeling like there's a big hole in your life right now. Christmas has been and gone, the New Year festivities are a distant memory – and the doors have closed on the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for another year.

After all the build-up, all the hype and all the excitement, it's all over.

But don't think of this as an ending – think of it as a bright new beginning. CES 2016 has taught us a great deal about what's going to happen in this new golden age of TV, and 2016 promises to be a formative year.

In 2015 we saw the first flushes of our ultra high-def future, but 2016 will see the tech thrust firmly into the mainstream as more and more 4K TVs find their way into in our homes, and UHD content really ramps up online and on physical media.

But this is about more than just throwing extra pixels onto screens – we're also going to see better pixels as high dynamic range comes to the fore. HDR is the perfect foil for 4K, delivering greater depth of colour as well as more vibrancy for ever-more-realistic images.

These twin pillars of visual fidelity will mark out 2016 as one of the biggest years in television tech history. So what do the next 12 months have in store from all the big names in TV?