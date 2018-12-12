TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Photo Optimizer free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Take a look behind door number 12 on our free downloads advent calendar to find Ashampoo Photo Optimizer – an incredibly quick way to get your snaps looking their best and ready to print.

The software analyzes your pictures for potential problems (unsaturated colors, excessively warm or cool color temperature, over or under exposure), and rectifies them with a single click.

The automatic optimization tool has been fine-tuned using feedback from 5,000 customers to make sure it delivers the results photographers are looking for.

The software also includes quick tools for cropping, rotating, resizing, rotating and adjusting colors manually. Download it free and take it for a spin.

In case you missed it...