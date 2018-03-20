TCL just announced the release date of its 2018 6-Series screens

The TCL P-Series 55P607 was one of the best TVs of last year … well, as long as you didn’t mind that it only came in one screen size, a big-but-not-massive 55-inch TV. (TCL promised both a 65-inch and 50-inch variation of the TV but claims it didn’t deliver either due to the desire to pack the latest technology in the screen for 2018.)

This year not only can you expect to see the 6-Series in more than one size (a 55- and a 65-inch model have been announced already) but, as it turns out, you can expect to see them sooner rather than later – TCL just announced that the 6-Series will be available to buy starting on May 1.

The TVs, which first made their debut during CES 2018, made some waves by offering the same spectacular performance of last year’s models in addition to the all-new iPQ Engine that, according to TCL, allows for precision color performance, tailored to deliver accurate and optimized DCI-P3 color space coverage.

The 6-Series screens will offer both standard HDR10 support plus Dolby Vision, but with the added bonus of HDR Pro Gamma control, a proprietary technology that works in tandem with the built-in control zones to improve contrast to unprecedented levels in a TCL screen.

As long as they come in at a price that’s close to the 55P607 (around $649 at last check) TCL’s 6-Series might’ve been worth waiting for after all.