Still using a Windows 10 version from 2015? You must upgrade now

Come the end of today, Microsoft is dropping support for those folks who are still running Windows 10 version 1511, the first major update for the OS which was released back in November 2015.

This means that people still using this version – or indeed the original launch release of Windows 10 (1507) – will no longer receive any updates from Microsoft, and so won’t get any security patches, leaving their PCs potentially exposed to vulnerabilities that hackers and malware pushers can exploit.

As Microsoft notes, the firm forces users to upgrade from older versions of the desktop operating system because Windows 10 has been implemented in a ‘service’ model, meaning it won’t have a successor, but rather major new features are added on a rolling basis in twice-yearly updates.

Security first

Microsoft explains: “Since version 1511 was released in November 2015, Microsoft has released additional feature updates that build upon each other, delivering the newest features and more comprehensive security.”

In other words, the software giant wants the user base to be on the latest release (or at least not two-year-old versions) to benefit from that bolstered security.

And it’s not really a question of whether you want to make the move, rather that you have to do so, because lacking security updates just isn’t an option (you’re effectively joining the ranks of those folks who are still running the likes of Windows XP or Vista).

For help when it comes to upgrading to the newest version of Windows 10, check out Microsoft’s advice on the relevant support page. And if you haven’t yet upgraded to Windows 10, maybe you can pick up a software bargain come Black Friday.