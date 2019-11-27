Steam sale sees massive discounts on top PC games, from Sekiro to Resident Evil 2

Steam's Autumn Sale is live ahead of Black Friday, offering huge discounts on some of the best PC games on the market.

The annual sale is running from November 26 to December 3, with some great offers to be had on top titles like Resident Evil 2 Remake and Disco Elysium.

We've picked out five of the best Steam sale offers and included them below for your perusal (both UK and US). For those of you in the US, our guide to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals have a run-down of gaming hardware and monitors.

US

Disco Elysium | PC | $39.99 $31.99 at Steam

Disco Elysium is one of the best PC games on the market right now so, while $8 off isn't amazing, any discount is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PC | $59.99 $19.79 at Steam

This is a fantastic price for one of our favorite games of the year, saving you around £30 on the game's usual price.View Deal

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PC | $34.99 $20.99 at Steam

For just over $20, you can pick up Destiny 2 and its Shadowkeep expansion pack at Steam - saving you $14.View Deal

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PC | $59.99 $38.99 at Steam

Sekiro only released this year but it's one of our favorite games of the year. With $21 off at Steam, it just got better. But remember, you can't buy patience.View Deal

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition | PC | $59.99 $14.99 at Steam

Considering this edition includes all downloadable content, $15 for Shadow of War is a fantastic bargain – saving you $41.View Deal

UK

Disco Elysium | PC | £34.99 £27.99 at Steam

Disco Elysium is one of the best PC games on the market right now so, while £7 off isn't amazing, any discount is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PC | £44.99 £14.84 at Steam

This is a fantastic price for one of our favorite games of the year, saving you around £30 on the game's usual price.View Deal

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PC | £29.99 £17.99 at Steam

For less than £20, you can pick up Destiny 2 and its Shadowkeep expansion pack at Steam – saving you £12.View Deal

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PC | £49.90 £32.43 at Steam

Sekiro only released this year but it's one of our favorite games of the year. With £17 off at Steam – it just got better. But remember, you can't buy patience.View Deal

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition | PC | £39.99 £9.99 at Steam

Considering this edition includes all downloadable content, £9.99 for Shadow of War is a fantastic bargain – saving you £30.View Deal