Sony Xperia 1 now available to pre-order with freebies including a PS4 or wireless headphones

Every year, phones become more like miniature cinemas in your pocket. Every phone manufacturer wants the best viewing experience, but with Sony's newest device now available for pre-order, has the the Japanese tech giant re-defined watching videos on your phone?

The soon to be released Sony Xperia 1 is here to compete with the world of mobile phone deals with two major selling points: The 4K screen quality and its size...or should we say length? The device has been stretched out to a 21:9 ratio, meaning a longer than normal phone. Sony claims this is the optimal viewing experience and how films are intended to be watched.

The Xperia 1 takes what was good about the Sony Xperia 10 Plus and improves on every area. Now it is available for pre-order, so you'll have the phone on Thursday, May 30. Sony has stated that it will be stocked with all of the retailers listed below, each with a special offer with the phone.

Compare these to the older Sony Xperia XZ3 deals

Retailers stocking Sony Xperia 1 deals

- Carphone Warehouse: Receive a free pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones when purchased between May 15 and May 29. (Not yet available)



- O2: Get the same pair of headphones as above. Order between May 30 and June 30 and you won't get the headphones but you will get a 6 month subscription to Rakuten TV.



- Sky Mobile: Sky is offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones as well with any pre-orders of this device.

- EE: EE isn't offering any add-ons with the phone. But it does have a range of Smart Plans, allowing you to choose extra features like BT Sport and data passes.

- Vodafone: Get the Cool Grey edition of the phone (exclusive to Vodafone) and recieve a free PlayStation 4 and Marvel's Spider-Man game with the device. (Not yet available)