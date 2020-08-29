Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones back down to lowest price ever in bank holiday sales

Save over £100 on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones in this weekend's bank holiday sales, as Very discounts the previously industry leading cans. That means you're paying just £229 for these headphones, a record low price that we haven't seen much of recently, despite the new model hitting the market last month.

We have seen this price before, with Amazon offering a similar discount a few weeks ago. When that sale disappeared, however, there was little movement on the usual sales price of around £269. That all changes thanks to the bank holiday sales, however.

We consistently placed the Sony WH-1000XM3s as the best noise cancelling headphones on the market while they were the latest model. Now that the XM4s are out and offering a few features enhancements (though you will be paying closer to £350 for that latest release), we're starting to see those usual sales prices on these top headphones buckle, however.

You'll find more information on this Sony WH-1000XM3 deal just below, but we're also rounding up all the best bank holiday sales right here on TechRadar.

Sony WH-1000XM3 deals in the bank holiday sales

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: £330 £229 at Very

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are back down to their lowest price yet at Very, with a £101 discount taking them all the way to a £229 price tag in the bank holiday sales. That's an excellent offer, and one we haven't seen much of even since the XM4s were released last month.

If you're not in the UK (or you are and you're looking for more options), you'll find even more Sony WH-1000XM3 deals just below. You can also shop the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 deals as well.

