Rosslyn Analytics and Pitney Bowes Software team up

Rosslyn Analytics and Pitney Bowes Software are integrating their software packages to provide a cloud based business intelligence service.

It will bring together Pitney Bowes' Spectrum data management platform – which includes a number of modules such as geocoding, address validation and matching – with Rosslyn's cloud based RAPid analytics platform.

The companies are pitching it as an end to end business intelligence solution to get the most out of data, claiming that customers will not have to clean and add to data separately.

Pitney Bowes claims that Spectrum provides a data management capability to small and midsized firms. The move to a cloud system responds to the growing demand for a pay per usage approach to business software.

Charles Clark, CEO of Rosslyn Analytics said: "The RAPid platform not only delivers applications today, designed to integrate and interrogate business data, but it's an environment and platform our clients can develop in, to scale and build to their own business requirements.

"This is where we really see the importance of cloud based analytic technology and where, with data from Pitney Bowes Software to enrich their existing data, clients will see untold return on investment and the ability to massively accelerate their capacity to innovate."