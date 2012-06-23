Mozilla promises 'something big' ahead of Google I/O

The Firefox mobile browser for Android may be about to get a whole lot better, judging by a tweet from its maker Mozilla.

The company took to the social network on Friday evening to tease a major announcement next week, most likely coinciding with Google's I/O conference.

Mozilla posted: "#Firefox for #Android. Something BIG is coming your way next week. mzl.la/KqFX3n."

The link leads to a teaser image (above), which states: "Fast. Smart. Safe."

Chrome-envy

With Google possibly announcing that Chrome will become the default browser within Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, it'll be interesting to see what Mozilla has in store.

Mozilla is also likely to release the recently-announced native version of Firefox for iPad, known as Firefox Junior, alongside the Android improvements.

Via: Android Central, The Verge