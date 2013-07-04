Microsoft revamps OneNote mobile app

Microsoft has redesigned the mobile version of its note taking app OneNote, saying it wants to give users a more consistent experience across multiple devices.

It has engineered the app to make notes appear the same across all clients and on different platforms, including Windows, Windows Phone, Android and iOS, in addition to introducing new formatting and customisation options.

Microsoft has also added support for notebooks stored on Office 365, SharePoint, and SkyDrive Pro. Additionally, OneNote also now allows groups of people to collaborate on notes in real-time in a similar way to Google's Apps for Business platform.

Widgets

The software giant has added widgets to the Android version that can be edited on the home screen, while the iPad version of the app has gained Microsoft's Office ribbon.

It has also made its OneNote apps for iOS and Android completely free, removing the limitation of 500 notes previously available to users before they had to pay.