Google Maps indoor floor plans hit desktop

The Google Maps indoor floor plan feature for Android phones is now available on the desktop app.

In a post on Google Maps' Google+ profile, the company said the roll-out will help users plan their trips to the airport and perhaps even make their Black Friday weekend excursions a little more efficient.

The indoor floor plans feature labels for gates at the airport, ATM machines and restrooms as well as different stores and departments within shopping malls.

The post read: "Before heading home for the holidays or out to shop on Black Friday, check out indoor maps of the airport or shopping mall on your desktop to better plan your trip.

"Simply zoom in on a building on Google Maps and you'll automatically see a detailed floor plan with helpful labels."

Libraries and museums on board

Beyond shopping centers and airports, participating venues around the globe include train stations, libraries, museums and more.

Venue owners can reach out to Google if they'd like a floor plan of their building to be added to Google Maps.