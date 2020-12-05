Smarty's incredible 50GB for £12/pm SIM only deal ends in a few days

Over the Black Friday period, the network Smarty Mobile launched one of the best SIM only deals we've ever seen, especially for those on a tight budget...however, that offer is now coming to an end.

This SIM has an end date of midnight on Tuesday, December 8. But what are you actually getting? Smarty is offering 50GB of data for just £12 a month, a price that puts it below the rest of the market for that much data.

On top of the obvious benefits of data caps and price, Smarty has the added benefit of operating on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time or stay for years.

We've listed everything you need to know about Smarty's offer below. And if it doesn't offer the kind of plan you were hoping for, consult our SIM only deals guide to see the other options available.

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.



Deal ends on December 8 at 11.59pm

Why go for Smarty SIM only deals?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.