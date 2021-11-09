Trending

Smarty is now offering one of the cheapest unlimited data SIMs ever at £15/pm

A Black Friday bargain for anyone after an unlimited data SIM

If you're now in the market for a new SIM plan, you've timed it well! As Black Friday rapidly approaches, the key networks are all bringing their prices crashing down. And that has just brought about one of the best unlimited data SIMs...well, ever.

As part of its Black Friday sale, the MVNO Smarty is now offering an unlimited data, calls and texts plan for only £15 a month. That is £5 a month less than its original price and one of the cheapest unlimited data SIM only deals.

In fact, the only price we've seen go below that is Lebara's Black Friday offer this year, getting you unlimited data for just £12.50 a month. However, this only lasts for six months compared to Smarty's 1-year length on this promotion.

While the price will go back up to £20 after the full year with Smarty, you can actually leave at any time. Smarty uses 1-month rolling contracts, allowing you to leave whenever you like.

Smarty's brilliant unlimited data SIM

Smarty SIM plan

Smarty SIM plan | 1 month rolling | unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £15 a month
This new SIM plan from Smarty is absolutely incredible for overall value. The only unlimited data SIM that is cheaper is Lebara's £12.50 offer and that only lasts for six months. Here you're paying £15 a month for unlimited data, calls and texts on a 1-month rolling contract and, Smarty offers tethering with this deal so you can connect your laptop, tablet, console etc to it.

Why go for Smarty Mobile? 

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone, meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet, or even the console you picked up recently.

