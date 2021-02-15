Smarty is currently offering 30GB of data for £7.50 a month SIM only deals

Looking for a new SIM plan? There are a few factors worth considering. How affordable is it? Does it come with much data? And you might even be hoping for something with a more flexible contract. Smarty's latest contract hits all of these criteria.

For quite a while, Smarty has been offering a 30GB of data for £10 a month SIM plan. This is arguably one of the best value options around, offering way more data for the price than the competition.

And right now, Smarty has made that offer even better. For the first 3 months of your contract, you only need to pay £7.50 a month - a price that would normally get you a very small data plan.

And because Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts, you can leave at any point and even duck out once the reduced pricing ends. You can find out more below or use our SIM only deals guide to see how this compares to the rest.

Smarty Mobile's cheap SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £7.50 per month for first 3, then £10 a month

This was already one of the best value SIM plans on the market, offering 30GB of data for just £10 a month. However, with this offer, you only need to pay £7.50 a month for the first 3. Even when it goes back up to £10, this is still a market-leading price. Plus, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you could leave after the 3 months if you wanted to!

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 30GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up over the Black Friday and Christmas period.