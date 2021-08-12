Smarty has one of the best cheap SIM only deals around with 100GB for £14/pm

As part of a recent flash sale, Smarty has brought the price of one of its leading SIM only deals right down, now offering one of the best overall prices on the market for those after a lot of data.

While you used to have to pay £17 a month for Smarty's 100GB of data plan, that price has now dropped to only £14. That is a lower price than any other network is currently offering for this much data.

With 100GB, you'll be able to browse the internet for around 1200 hours, get through a 20,000 song playlist on Spotify or, watch the entire Harry Potter series...at least 9 times over.

An additional benefit that Smarty offers is its 1-month rolling contracts. You'll only be signed up for 1 month at a time, meaning you can leave a month in, 3 months, 6 months, or as long as you like, really!

SIM only deals: Smarty's flexible bargains

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £17 £14 a month

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone, meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet, or even the console you picked up recently.