SIM only deals: get six months of Disney Plus and 10GB of data for £10 a month

There are a lot of great cheap SIM only deals out there but a recent offer from O2 takes it a step further. On top of the excellent data to cost ratio, O2 is also throwing in a pretty tempting freebie.

For the first six months of your 18 month contract, O2 will throw in Disney Plus completely free. Considering that's a subscription that would normally cost £5.99, the £10 a month you're paying for this SIM is fantastic.

At that price, you're getting 10GB of data which would make this a pretty strong offer even if the subscription wasn't included. With Disney Plus you're getting access to Disney films, Marvel movies, Star Wars content and more.

You can find out more about both this O2 SIM only deal and Disney Plus below.

O2 SIM only deals + Disney Plus:

SIM only plan from O2 | 18 month contract | 10GB data | unlimited calls and texts | 6 months of Disney Plus | £10/pm

Not only is this an extremely affordable SIM plan, only costing you £10 for that strong 10GB of data, but you're also getting a great freebie on top. For the first third of your contract, you'll get Disney Plus for free.View Deal

What's Disney Plus like?

Disney Plus is the new hyped up streaming service and it couldn't have come at a better time. Included is most of the Marvel movies, the popular new Star Wars show 'The Mandalorian' and even all of the episodes of The Simpsons.



You can download and save episodes and have 4K HDR with Dolby Vision at your disposal. And if you've got kids to entertain, it is no surprise that Disney Plus comes stacked full of kids content.

