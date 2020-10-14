Sega Genesis Mini is the best retro console and it has a huge discount for Prime Day

The Sega Genesis Mini is arguably the best retro console you can buy, and right now there's a good discount on it via Amazon. The current deal has the console at $49.99, which is a saving of 38% on the list price. That's 42 retro games for less than $50 - excellent value if you're looking for a nostalgia hit. If you're in the UK, the console (known as the Mega Drive Mini instead) is also on sale for less than £50.

If you've been waiting for a cheap deal on the Sega Genesis Mini, now is the time to buy. It'll make an excellent Holiday gift for family, or just a treat to yourself, and there is loads of value on there. We found ourselves digging into Castle of Illusion and Shinobi 3 when it launched in October last year.

There are 42 games in total on the Sega Genesis Mini, making it one of the more generously-packed retro consoles. And most of the games are genuinely great - fan favorites from back in the '90s when the console was most popular. You also get a couple of controllers too, so you can play with a friend, and they're excellent replicas of the original Genesis pad.

You'll find a list of all the games available via the Amazon listing, but highlights include Sonic 1 and 2, Streets of Rage 2, Shinobi 3, Castle and Land of Illusion, Road Rash 2, Strider, Virtua Fighter 2, and Castlevania: Bloodlines. You even get a very playable version of Street Fighter 2.

You also get a USB power cable in the box (but will need to buy a USB mains plug if you want to power it via a wall-socket) and an HDMI to plug it into your TV. It's a seriously small console, and while a good replica of the original Genesis, it doesn't support your old cartridges, so you won't be able to slot them in. Sorry!

