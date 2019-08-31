Score an 8GB SIM only deal for £10 a month with Smarty's double data offer

Smarty Mobile, a lesser-known company in the world of SIMO contracts is going big with its latest offer, doubling your data and offering one of the best value SIM only deals on the market.

To be a little more exact, up until 11.59pm on September 3, you can land yourself 8GB of data for just £10 a month. That's double the amount of data Smarty would normally offer for that price and a cost few SIMO providers can match.

With this offer, you'll be getting that doubled data for an entire year. Combine that with Smarty's flexible 1-month rolling contract system and you can have this pricing for anywhere from 1-month to an entire year - the choice is completely yours.

Interested? You can see all of the details of this offer down below. Or, consult our SIM only deals guide to see how it lines up compared to the competition.

Smarty's superb SIM only deal in full:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 4GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

With Smarty's latest SIM only deal, you're getting a whole 8GB of data for just £10 a month. Not only do you get this pricing for an entire year but all of Smarty's contracts are rolling. That means you can stay for anywhere from 1 month to 12 while still holding on to this offer.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

If you're set on getting a cheap SIM only deal, there are a few other options. For the absolute cheapest SIMO on the market, iD the place to be. Offering 1GB of data for £5 month, no other option goes as low as that.

On the complete opposite end of the SIM only deals spectrum, Three has some spectacular big data offers right now. For £20 a month you can land yourself an unlimited data SIM from Three. And, making that offer even better, your bills are half the price for the first six months.

Three also has a 100GB data offer for £18 if you want something slightly cheaper.